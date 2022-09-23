Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's finance minister unveils "mini budget"

09/23/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to deliver mini-budget

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday unveiled a broad set of measures aimed at cutting taxes and energy bills for households and businesses to try to drive economic growth.

UK gilt yields surged as the UK Debt Management Office laid out plans for additional issuance to fund the planned spending, although the pound cut earlier losses and pulled back from a 37-year low against the dollar.

Britain's blue-chip stocks remained in the red, in line with a broader decline across the equities market.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The FTSE 100 was last down 0.9% on the day, having traded around two-and-a-half month lows, but not all sectors were mired in the red. British homebuilders and household goods makers hit session highs, buoyed by the prospect of consumers getting tax breaks.

BONDS: Two-year gilt yields rose nearly 25 basis points to 3.76%, around their highest since the financial crisis in 2008/2009.

FOREX: Sterling was down 0.5% on the day around $1.1950, but managed to cut some earlier losses. It traded earlier at a session low of $1.11520, its weakest since mid-1985.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL BROWN, HEAD OF MARKET INTELLIGENCE, CAXTON, LONDON:

"It really is that kind of rabbit out of the hat at the end, that not only is the additional rate going to be completely abolished, but also the cuts to the basic rate of income tax are going to be brought forward a year (which moved sterling). That is pretty significant."

"The move in the pound is a function of two things. One is the diminishing downside effects on the growth outlook. People are going to have more money to spend."

"Then there's the fact that gilt yields are up 20 or so basis points after the announcement. That is because borrowing is going to have to increase, but it's narrowing the gap between places like the U.S."

"However, I don't see this as any sort of longer-term signal to go long sterling."

[10:13] Robertson, Harry (Reuters)

MICHAEL BROWN, HEAD OF MARKET INTELLIGENCE, CAXTON, LONDON:

"It really is that kind of rabbit out of the hat at the end, that not only is the additional rate going to be completely abolished, but also the cuts to the basic rate of income tax are going to be brought forward a year (which moved sterling). That is pretty significant."

]"The move in the pound is a function of two things. One is the diminishing downside effects on the growth outlook. People are going to have more money to spend."

"Then there's the fact that gilt yields are up 20 or so basis points after the announcement. That is because borrowing is going to have to increase, but it's narrowing the gap between places like the US."

"However, I don't see this as any sort of longer-term signal to go long sterling."

TREVOR GREETHAM, HEAD OF MULTI-ASSET, ROYAL LONDON, LONDON:]

"Arguably, a significant, unfunded fiscal stimulus package like this would have made economic sense after the deflationary global financial crisis, when borrowing costs were low and private sector balance sheets were deleveraging. 

"Now with spare capacity non-existent, inflation at a forty year high and the Bank of England trying to cool things down, we are likely to see a policy tug of war reminiscent of the stop-go 1970s. Investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride."

(Reporting by London Markets Team; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.59% 1.1192 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.44% 0.73878 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.80% 0.9756 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
FTSE 100 -1.27% 7067.69 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012352 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.74% 0.58016 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. -6.47% 36.12 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aVolkswagen, Elia sign MoU to explore vehicle integration into power grid
RE
05:34aUN-mandated inquiry concludes war crimes were committed in Ukraine
RE
05:34aSterling Falls Further After Weaker PMI Data
DJ
05:33aUK tax cuts to cost 45 billion pounds by 2026/27
RE
05:32aGrim PMIs knock euro, sterling to new lows as recession looms
RE
05:30aPutin was 'pushed' into Ukraine war, says Italy's Berlusconi
RE
05:30aFrance sets minimum delivery fee for online book orders
RE
05:30aPakistan's bonds slump on report UN DP to recommend debt restructuring
RE
05:30aBritain cuts stamp duty tax on property purchases
RE
05:28aBritain's finance minister unveils "mini budget"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..
2Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
3FTSE muted ahead of UK's mini-budget
4Take Five: Intervention watch is here
5The board of directors in Azelio has resolved on a fully guaranteed rig..

HOT NEWS