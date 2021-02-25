Britain's financial watchdog refreshes its top ranks

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Stephanie Cohen will be its new chief operating officer, with Jessica Rusu becoming its first chief data, information and intelligence officer. Sarah Pritchard has been appointed executive director for markets, the FCA said.

Emily Shepperd will take up a newly created role of executive director for authorisations. The FCA has also appointed Clare Cole as director of market oversight and she will lead the watchdog's response to a forthcoming review of UK company listings rules.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Tom Wilson)