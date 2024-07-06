STORY: :: Britain's new Labour cabinet meets a day after winning the country's election

:: July 6, 2024

:: London, England

:: Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister

"Look colleagues, it is absolutely fantastic to welcome you to the Cabinet, our first meeting. And it was the honour and privilege of my life to be invited by the King, His Majesty the King yesterday, to form a government and to form the Labour government of 2024. And now we hold our first Cabinet meeting. So I welcome you to it. We have a huge amount of work to do. So now we get on with our work."

Among Starmer's senior team are Britain's first female finance minister, Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister and David Lammy as Britain's new foreign minister.

Starmer has promised voters he will deliver change and provide political stability after a Conservative government that has seen five prime ministers and an even higher turnover of other key ministers, including 10 education secretaries.

The appointments of his most senior team were widely expected, with ministers being named to the policy briefs they held while serving in opposition.