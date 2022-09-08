Log in
Homepage
Britain's new monarch to be known as King Charles III
09/08/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
© Reuters 2022
