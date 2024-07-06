STORY: :: New UK PM Starmer confirms the end of the Rwanda migrant scheme

:: July 6, 2024

:: Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister

"Look, the Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It's never been a deterrent. Look at the numbers that have come over in the first six and a bit months of this year. They are record numbers. That is the problem that we are inheriting. It has never acted as a deterrent."

:: London, England

"The work has started and we will deliver change as quickly as we can and that will include change, you know, within the early months and years of the government. It won't be a question of simply saying nothing's going to change until towards the end of the first term. But different changes will be delivered at different speeds inevitably. What I can't pretend is that we can fix everything overnight."

In his first news conference since becoming prime minister, Starmer also committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defense ahead of Washington's NATO summit next week to celebrate the alliance's 75th anniversary.

The Labour Party surged to a landslide victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government and propelling Starmer to power as prime minister.