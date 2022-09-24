Britain's new vision leaves onlookers with nightmares

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's new economic
agenda represents the biggest gamble for growth in a major
Western democracy in at least 40 years, for which the chance of
success fell instantly as investors ditched sterling assets.
Prime Minister Liz Truss's "Growth Plan" is Britain's second
roll of the dice at economic renewal following the 2016 vote for
Brexit which, so far at least, has failed to yield returns.
Investors reacted with dismay to the combination of free
spending, unfunded tax cuts and huge increases in government
borrowing announced by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on
Friday.
His statement marked a step change in British economic
policy, harking back to the Thatcherite and Reaganomics
doctrines of the 1980s that critics have derided as a return to
"trickle down" theory.
The pound crashed below $1.09 for the first time since 1985
and British government bonds suffered the biggest daily fall in
decades.
International observers looked on with bewilderment, even if
business groups at home saw merit in many of the plans outlined
by Kwarteng, who says low growth is the real gamble.
"I've rarely seen an economic policy that is as uniformly
panned by economic experts and financial markets," said Harvard
professor Jason Furman, former chair of the U.S. Council of
Economic Advisers during Barack Obama's presidency.
"It shockingly came in below the low expectations that
almost everyone had," he added.
Willem Buiter, a former Bank of England rate-setter and
Citi's chief global economist until 2018, said Kwarteng's plans
to ramp up borrowing were "totally, totally nuts".
"From a cyclical perspective it is, I think, a disaster,"
Buiter said, adding that he had no objection in principle to tax
cuts for firms and households with a better fiscal balance.
"It's probably the epitome of casino macroeconomics," said
Jacob Kirkegaard, nonresident senior fellow with the Washington-
based Peterson Institute for International Economics think tank.
In Germany, the director of the German Council on
Foreign Relations (DGAP) Guntram Wolff said Truss's plans
amounted to a "Singapore-on-Thames" attempt to deregulate
Britain's economy and boost the City of London.
"The economy has more than the City... It is no surprise
that pound sterling has lost today," he said.
SLOWLY, THEN ALL AT ONCE
On Thursday Kwarteng said his plans to grow the economy
would "build stronger capacity to alleviate inflationary
pressure".
On Friday, those plans sparked a market meltdown that will
only exacerbate inflation in the months, and possibly years
ahead - automatically raising the bar for the eventual success
of Kwarteng's plan.
U.S. investment bank Citi said sterling risked a confidence
crisis among international investors.
"The risk now is that the UK government has diminished its
credibility at one stroke, and you saw that with the market
runoffs," said Dan Hamilton, nonresident senior fellow at the
Brookings Institution, a U.S. think tank.
The collapse in investor sentiment leaves Bank of England
Governor Andrew Bailey with a serious problem.
"Fiscal and monetary policy are now at war with each other
in the UK," Furman said.
Hamilton agreed, adding that this tension was not evident in
other major economies.
In financial markets, a small number of analysts predict
that the BoE will be forced to raise interest rates before its
next interest rate meeting.
"I think if you if you were Andrew Bailey and you were
looking just at the detail of the market moves, you would
already have called an emergency meeting," said Kirkegaard.
HISTORY LESSONS
Buiter said he could think of few historical parallels for
Britain's new fiscal approach, even if there were superficial
similarities with the tax-cutting Thatcher years.
Britain's Institute for Fiscal Studies compared Kwarteng's
statement to a budget in 1972 that similarly sought to double
Britain's rate of economic growth, but is widely remembered as a
disaster for its inflationary effect.
Furman doubted that Truss would be able to implement her
plans before running into some economic hard truths, as happened
to Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s.
The U.S. Republican president was forced to U-turn on a
major tax-cutting drive as the U.S. Federal Reserve jacked up
interest rates.
Furman said Truss might also have no choice but to undo some
of her plans if Britain's debt problems start to spiral because
of higher interest rates.
"Sometimes a country's hand is forced," he said.
($1 = 0.9111 pound)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Jonathan Oatis)