Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain's vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID shots

02/16/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chessington

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's vaccine officials on Wednesday advised that all children aged 5-11 should be offered COVID-19 shots, paving the way for a wider rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries.

British health minister Sajid Javid said he would accept the advice for England.

Britain has offered COVID-19 shots to vulnerable children, but has been slower than the likes of the United States and Israel in offering the vaccine to all 5- to 11-year-olds.

"The main purpose of offering vaccination to 5-11 year olds is to increase their protection against severe illness in advance of a potential future wave of COVID-19," Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the COVID-19 immunisation on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said.

The JCVI said that there was a non-urgent offer of the Pfizer BioNTech paediatric COVID vaccine for the age group, with at least 12 weeks between doses.

All four nations of the United Kingdom have followed JCVI guidance on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Scotland and Wales had already said it would accept JCVI advice in favour of vaccination for children aged 5-11.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 1.84% 166.14 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
PFIZER, INC. 1.49% 50.545 Delayed Quote.-15.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pU.S. banks urge regulators to be flexible on climate-risk rules
RE
12:05pU.S. weighing next phase of COVID as Omicron wanes, officials say
RE
12:03pU.S. retail sales hit record high, highlighting economy's underlying strength
RE
12:02pExclusive-Biden to seek more than $770 billion in 2023 defense budget, sources say
RE
12:02pBritain's vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID shots
RE
11:51aMiner First Quantum to ramp up output in Panama following royalty deal
RE
11:49aCanadian rescue services search for 11 sailors from sunk Spanish trawler
RE
11:47aExclusive-Short AstraZeneca shelf life complicates COVID vaccine rollout to world's poorest
RE
11:46aInflation, supply chain snags set to drive up costs 15%, says Devon Energy
RE
11:41aFed's Kashkari says he had COVID, and it informs his outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
3Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
4Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS