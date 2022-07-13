Log in
Britain's wheat imports rise in May, France top supplier

07/13/2022
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports rose in May but are still running well behind last year's pace, customs data showed on Monday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 168,940 tonnes, up from 130,177 tonnes in April.

France was the largest supplier in May, shipping 85,319 tonnes followed by Canada with 51,015 tonnes.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2021/22 season, which began on July 1, 2021 totalled 1.82 million tonnes, down from 2.28 million in the same period a year earlier.

France has been Britain's largest supplier so far in the 2021/22 season with shipments of 457,337 tonnes.

Imports are expected to fall this season after the nation's wheat harvest totalled 14.02 million tonnes last summer, an increase of 45.2% from the previous year.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)


