Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Britain sanctions Iranian figures over human rights violations

01/23/2023 | 07:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Akbari, Iran's former deputy defence minister, speaks in Tehran

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday sanctioned more Iranian figures over what it said were human rights violations on Iranian people including the recent execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari.

The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the British foreign office said was responsible for an unfair judicial system that used the death penalty for political purposes.

Others sanctioned include Kiyumars Heidari, commander in chief of Iran's ground forces; Hossein Nejat, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the Basij Resistance Force and its deputy commander, Salar Abnoush.

The Basij Cooperative Foundation, linked to the Basij militia, and Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Iran's law enforcement forces, were also sanctioned.

"Those sanctioned today, from the judicial figures using the death penalty for political ends to the thugs beating protestors on the streets, are at the heart of the regime's brutal repression of the Iranian people," British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

"The UK and our partners have sent a clear message through these sanctions that there will be no hiding place for those guilty of the worst human rights violations."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:00aIron ore price rally justified as China's January imports surge: Russell
RE
07:57aU.S. FDA proposes to simplify COVID vaccine strategy
RE
07:49aBeirut blast investigator resumes work after more than a year - Lebanese media and source
RE
07:46aInsurer ASR to consider sale of bank acquired in Aegon deal, source says
RE
07:45aBBC chairman: No conflict in helping secure loan for Boris Johnson
RE
07:40aBritain sanctions Iranian figures over human rights violations
RE
07:38aTop hedge funds earned sharply less for clients in 2022, LCH data shows
RE
07:36aUK sanctions Iranian officials for 'brutal repression' of its people
RE
07:35aZelenskiy ally threatens jailings after high-profile corruption claims
RE
07:34aCentral bank policymaker quits to fight Israel's judicial overhaul
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
2Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
3Spotify Layoffs Expected as Early as This Week, Bloomberg Reports
4Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Close Brothers, Skyworks, V..
5NOKIA : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS