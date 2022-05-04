Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain says Russia continues to hit non-military targets in Ukraine

05/04/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows a grave in a courtyard in Mariupol

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia continues to hit non-military targets in Ukraine such as residential properties and transport hubs in a bid to weaken the country's resolve, Britain's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

In a regular military intelligence update, Britain also said that despite Russian ground operations focusing on eastern Ukraine, missile strikes continued across the country as Moscow sought to hamper Ukrainian resupply efforts.

"As Russian operations have faltered, non-military targets including schools, hospitals, residential properties and transport hubs have continued to be hit, indicating Russia's willingness to target civilian infrastructure in an attempt to weaken Ukrainian resolve," the update, posted on Twitter, said.

"The continued targeting of key cities such as Odessa, Kherson and Mariupol highlights their desire to fully control access to the Black Sea, which would enable them to control Ukraine's sea lines of communication, negatively impacting their economy."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
03:05pExplainer-Why the EU may find it tough to squeeze out Russian oil
RE
03:05pFaa says rate of reported unruly passenger incidents in week end…
RE
03:05pUnruly u.s. air passenger incidents fell sharply after mask mand…
RE
03:04pFed hikes rates by half point, starts balance sheet reduction June 1
RE
03:03pExplainer-Can pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?
RE
03:02pU.S. House Republican tells regulator to preserve records related to Musk buy of Twitter
RE
03:01pWall Street rallies in wake of Fed's interest hike
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.80% to Settle at $8.4150 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFED'S POWELL : 75 basis point rate hike not being 'actively considered'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4Miner Barrick Gold doubles dividend as profit beats on higher prices
5Porsche leads $400 million investment in EV battery startup Group14

HOT NEWS