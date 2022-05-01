Britain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson

May 1 (Reuters) - Russia probably aims to exert strong
political and economic influence on Ukraine's southern region of
Kherson in the long term, after ruling out its return to
Ukrainian control and initiating a currency switch to the
rouble, Britain said.
"Since seizing ... Kherson in early March, Russia has sought
to legitimise its control of the city and surrounding areas
through installing a pro-Russian administration," the defence
ministry said in a Twitter https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1520635733760950273?s=20&t=iF4whqt3OOJikfbQyg8MXw
bulletin on Sunday.
Russia's enduring control of the region and transport links
will benefit its ability to sustain advances to the north and
west and improve its security control of the nearby Crimea, the
update added.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)