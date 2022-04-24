Log in
Britain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas

04/24/2022 | 01:51am EDT
April 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week, a British military update said on Sunday.

Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
