Britain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas

April 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian
assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week, a
British military update said on Sunday.
Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian
resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a
significant cost on Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defence
tweeted in a regular bulletin.
"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute,
re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely
hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru)