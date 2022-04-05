Britain says all fracking options on table as orders review

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain ordered a report into shale gas fracking on Tuesday, less than three years after banning the practice, saying all options should be available in light of a Ukraine crisis-fuelled surge in gas prices.

The review comes as the government prepares its new energy strategy, which is expected to contain plans to try to tackle spiralling prices and reduce the amount of imported oil and gas from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

"While it remains the case that shale gas extraction is not the solution to near-term price issues, it is right as a government ... that we keep all possible energy generation and production methods on the table," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said.

British wholesale gas prices hit fresh record highs this year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are currently around five times higher than this time last year.

The review into fracking will look into new developments and techniques that could reduce the risk of seismic events, Kwarteng said.

The practice, which involves extracting shale gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure, was banned in 2019 after the country's Oil and Gas Authority said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes it might trigger.

Kwarteng reaffirmed that the current fracking pause in England would remain in place unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrated that shale gas extraction was safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby.

He asked the British Geological Survey to look into how the seismicity caused by fracking compared to geothermal, coal mining and other forms of underground energy production, with a report to be submitted by the end of June.

Under the latest rules fracking operations were paused every time the practice caused a seismic event of 0.5 magnitude or over, a level scientists said would need to be increased if Britain is to develop a fracking industry.

Last week Cuadrilla, which owns the country's only two viable shale gas wells, was given a year's extension to evaluate whether it could extract gas safely and provide an alternative energy supply. (Reporting by Muvija M, additional reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by William James and Alexander Smith)