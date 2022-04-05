Britain says all fracking options on table as orders review

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain ordered a report into
shale gas fracking on Tuesday, less than three years after
banning the practice, saying all options should be available in
light of a Ukraine crisis-fuelled surge in gas prices.
The review comes as the government prepares its new energy
strategy, which is expected to contain plans to try to tackle
spiralling prices and reduce the amount of imported oil and gas
from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
"While it remains the case that shale gas extraction is not
the solution to near-term price issues, it is right as a
government ... that we keep all possible energy generation and
production methods on the table," business minister Kwasi
Kwarteng said.
British wholesale gas prices hit fresh record highs this
year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are currently around
five times higher than this time last year.
The review into fracking will look into new developments and
techniques that could reduce the risk of seismic events,
Kwarteng said.
The practice, which involves extracting shale gas from rocks
by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure,
was banned in 2019 after the country's Oil and Gas Authority
said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes
it might trigger.
Kwarteng reaffirmed that the current fracking pause in
England would remain in place unless the latest scientific
evidence demonstrated that shale gas extraction was safe,
sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and
working nearby.
He asked the British Geological Survey to look into how the
seismicity caused by fracking compared to geothermal, coal
mining and other forms of underground energy production, with a
report to be submitted by the end of June.
Under the latest rules fracking operations were paused every
time the practice caused a seismic event of 0.5 magnitude or
over, a level scientists said would need to be increased if
Britain is to develop a fracking industry.
Last week Cuadrilla, which owns the country's only two
viable shale gas wells, was given a year's extension to evaluate
whether it could extract gas safely and provide an alternative
energy supply.
(Reporting by Muvija M, additional reporting by Susanna
Twidale, editing by William James and Alexander Smith)