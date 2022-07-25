Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Britain says 'inconclusive fighting' continues in Ukraine's Donbas and Kherson

07/25/2022 | 01:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the Donbas region

(Reuters) - Inconclusive fighting has continued in both Donbas and Kherson regions in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday.

Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma - whether to resource Russia's offensive in the east, or to bolster the defence in the west, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added in its regular bulletin that on July 18, the British intelligence identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and general support trucks," the update added.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
