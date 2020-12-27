Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain and Turkey are set to sign a free
trade deal on Tuesday, the UK trade ministry said on Sunday, the
first since Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a new trade
agreement with the European Union.
The two nations will sign a deal that replicates the
existing trading terms between Ankara and London, but British
trade minister Liz Truss said that she was hopeful a bespoke
deal between the countries could be struck soon.
"The deal we expect to sign this week locks in tariff-free
trading arrangements and will help support our trading
relationship. It will provide certainty for thousands of jobs
across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive and steel
industries," Truss said in a statement.
"We now look forward to working with Turkey towards an
ambitious tailor-made UK-Turkey trade agreement in the near
future."
The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds
($25.25 billion) in 2019, and Britain said it was the fifth
biggest trade deal the trade ministry had negotiated after
agreements with Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Norway.
Britain has now signed trade agreements with 62 countries
ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on Jan. 1, when
it leaves the EU's trading arrangements.
It clinched its narrow trade deal with the EU, its biggest
trading partner, last week.
($1 = 0.7367 pounds)
