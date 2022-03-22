Britain says it will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The British government on
Tuesday said it would end retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
motorcycles, whiskey and blue jeans after the United States
announced "an expansive removal" of U.S. tariffs on UK steel and
aluminium imports, effective June 1.
"The announcement is good news for the steel and aluminium
sectors, which support the jobs of over 80,000 people across the
UK," Britain's Department of International Trade said in a
statement.
It said both sides had also agreed to work closely to
address the wider issue of global steel excess capacity and
market-distorting practices.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)