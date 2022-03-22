Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Britain says it will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products

03/22/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The British government on Tuesday said it would end retaliatory tariffs on U.S. motorcycles, whiskey and blue jeans after the United States announced "an expansive removal" of U.S. tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports, effective June 1.

"The announcement is good news for the steel and aluminium sectors, which support the jobs of over 80,000 people across the UK," Britain's Department of International Trade said in a statement.

It said both sides had also agreed to work closely to address the wider issue of global steel excess capacity and market-distorting practices.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.52% 222.9144 Delayed Quote.25.65%
