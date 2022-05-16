Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain seeks significant changes to protocol without scrapping it - PM's spokesman

05/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson visits Northern Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to make significant changes to the enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol in negotiations with the European Union but Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes this is possible within the existing framework, his spokesman said on Monday.

Asked if Johnson was seeking to get rid of the protocol, his spokesman said: "We believe the protocol as drafted allows for further negotiations and for further improvements and enhancements to be made, to enable it... to work properly for the long term."

"We want to make significant changes to how the protocol is being enforced using sensible flexibility that was envisaged when it was drafted... we think there is a sensible landing spot within the protocol"

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aFutures slip as China data sparks growth fears
RE
07:54aWheat prices jump as India export ban adds to supply squeeze
RE
07:52aPhilippines says 12-year-old provincial ban on Tampakan open-pit mining lifted
RE
07:50aRomania sells 365.8 million lei of June 2026 bonds, yields up
RE
07:50aGold prices buckle under pressure from 'King Dollar', higher yields
RE
07:44aFactbox-Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch May 17 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho
RE
07:40aStock markets struggle as fears over economy grow
RE
07:39aCOVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns
RE
07:39aJapan's Kishida to work closely with BOJ on economic policy
RE
07:38aBritain seeks significant changes to protocol without scrapping it - PM's spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
4Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
5Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

HOT NEWS