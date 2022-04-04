Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain sets out 'detailed plan' to exploit crypto potential

04/04/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Representation of cryptocurrency Binance is seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain set out a 'detailed plan' on Monday to exploit the potential of cryptoassets and their underlying blockchain technology to help consumers make payments more efficiently.

As part of creating a global cryptoasset hub, financial services minister John Glen said Britain will legislate to bring some stablecoins under the regulatory net.

Later on this year Britain will consult on creating regulations for a wider set of cryptoasset activities, he said.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies, or to a commodity such as gold, to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.

"If crypto technologies are going to be a big part of the future, then we in the UK want to be in, and in on the ground floor," Glen told UK Fintech Week.

"We see enormous potential in crypto and we want to give ourselves every chance to take maximum advantage."

Britain's "detailed plan" will also develop the potential of blockchain, including whether it can be used for issuing British government bonds or gilts.

"I don't know the answer but let's find out," Glen said.

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak has also asked the Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token which is to be issued by the summer. An NFT is a digital asset that exists on blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

A regulatory 'sandbox' will be launched by the Bank of England next year for testing the use of blockchain in market infrastructure, Glen said.

The legal status of decentralised autonomous organisations which use blockchain will also be studied, along with the implications of crypto on tax, Glen said.

"On balance, we don't think the tax code will need major surgery to make it work more easily for crypto," Glen said,.

The tax treatment of "defi" loans - where holders of cryptoassets lend them out for a return - will be assessed.

Britain will also look at removing disincentives for fund managers to include cryptoassets in their portfolios, he said.

(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg and Andrea Ricci)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59aLand & Buildings to vote against re-election of some American Homes 4 Rent board members
RE
10:57aTransportation equipment, machinery pull down U.S. factory orders in February
RE
10:56aBANK OF CANADA SURVEY : Canada Firms Anticipate Significant Price Increases
DJ
10:55aWest Virginia says J&J, drugmakers created 'tsunami' of opioid addiction
RE
10:55aEU will significantly tighten sanctions vs Russia - Germany's Baerbock
RE
10:54aNasdaq, S&P 500 climb as growth stocks, Twitter jump
RE
10:53aBiden says Putin is a war criminal, calls for war crimes trial
RE
10:53aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:53aAnalysis-With capital markets jittery, private equity pounces to finance tech buyouts
RE
10:47aBoE's Cunliffe says sustained rate hike campaign may be unneeded
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Cautious markets await new sanctions against Russia
3BAYER AG : Raised to Buy by Barclays
4Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform, minister ..
5Delivery Hero SE announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt fi..

HOT NEWS