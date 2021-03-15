Britain targets influence in Indo-Pacific as counterweight to China

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain wants to expand its
influence among democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific region
while preserving strong ties with the United States, a document
laying out the country's post-Brexit foreign policy priorities
will say on Tuesday.
Putting Britain at odds with China, the biggest review of
British foreign and defence policy since the end of the Cold War
three decades ago will set out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson
wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based
international order based on cooperation and free trade.
Calling the Indo Pacific "increasingly the geopolitical
centre of the world", the government highlighted a British
aircraft carrier deployment to the region and announced a
previously postponed visit to India will go ahead in April.
Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end
of last year after an acrimonious divorce, Johnson's government
has vowed the "Integrated Review" will show Britain still had
clout on the world stage and define a new era for the country.
"I am profoundly optimistic about the UK’s place in the
world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead," Johnson
will say in a statement to parliament.
Britain holds two influential roles this year: hosting the
first post-pandemic G7 summit in June, and the COP26 climate
conference in November.
But the 100-page document, due at 1130 GMT, will be closely
scrutinised for concrete measures showing how the government
will deliver on Johnson's rhetoric at a time when the country is
struggling to come to terms with the realities of Brexit and has
suffered more deaths than its peers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Relations with China, which is on course to become the
world's largest economy, have frayed badly over issues including
Beijing's handing of former British colony Hong Kong,
increasingly vocal criticism of China state-subsidised industry
and security concerns around Chinese investment in Britain.
The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier's long-planned
deployment is expected to raise military tension in the South
China Sea.
A statement previewing Tuesday's report listed "the
importance of our relationship with the U.S." alongside the
defence of democracy and human rights, and safety from terrorism
as fundamental components of British policy.
Britain is seeking a trade deal with the United States and
reassurance over where it sits in President Joe Biden
international priorities.
