Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain to bolster competitiveness in finance after Brexit

05/10/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London skyline from Canary Wharf

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it will require its regulators to help the City of London remain a globally competitive financial centre after being largely cut off from the European Union due to Brexit.

The government outlined planned legislation marking the biggest changes to UK capital markets in years to exploit what it sees as "Brexit freedoms" to set financial rules which had hitherto been written in Brussels for decades.

Financial services minister John Glen has already said that the new growth and international competitiveness objective for the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority would be secondary to their top aim of keeping markets, consumers and companies safe and sound.

Restrictions on 3,200 investment firms will be eased to attract more stock and bond trading in London, while ensuring that high standards are maintained, the government said.

The draft law will also harness "opportunities of innovative technologies in financial services, including supporting the safe adoption of cryptocurrencies and resilient outsourcing to technology providers."

A core aim is to make regulation nimbler by moving chunks of detailed rulemaking from lawmakers to the regulators, who would be under close scrutiny of parliament.

It avoids time-consuming legislation each time the rulebook needed updating to reflect changes in markets.

The bill will also safeguard cash as a means of payment after being overtaken by 'contactless' cards and other forms of electronic payments.

Around 5.4 million adults rely on cash to a very great or great extent in their daily lives, and lawmakers are concerned with the rate of bank branch and cash machine closures, particularly in rural and less well-off parts of the country.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09aBritain's tech regulator faces delay in receiving legal powers
RE
07:08aNorwegian Cruise Line misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
07:07aFutures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street
RE
07:06aEvonik to invest 8 billion eur by 2030 in high-margin businesses -CEO
RE
07:06aRussia behind cyberattack against satellite internet modems in Ukraine - EU
RE
07:06aUS Foods CEO to step down after agreement with Sachem Head
RE
07:06aUK says it will take all necessary steps to protect N. Ireland peace
RE
07:05aSpain to approve common gas price cap with Portugal on Friday, govt says
RE
07:05aMexico City metro accident partly due to lack of maintenance, third audit finds
RE
07:04aBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Tightening of financial conditions brings a…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Bayer's farming business drives Q1 earnings beat
5STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS