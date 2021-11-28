Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron

11/28/2021 | 06:39pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments on the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The British government announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, toughening rules for people arriving in Britain and ordering the use of masks in retail settings and on public transport in England.

Some school children will also be required to wear face coverings in communal areas. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pCold snap lifts Nordic power price for Monday to record high
RE
03:20pMEDIA STATEMENT : Westville Residents Call for Gas Amendment Bill to be Inclusive
PU
03:00pECB's Lagarde says euro zone in better shape facing new COVID wave, Omicron variant
RE
03:00pEcb's lagarde says euro zone now better equipped for potential new wave of covid-19 infections or omicron variant
RE
02:51pBERNARD ARNAULT : Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer
RE
02:30pOPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources
RE
02:25pOPEC postpones technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -Bloomberg News
RE
02:15pStar designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
RE
02:01pGermany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal
RE
01:39pBritain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pressure mounts for more curbs in Germany as Omicron spreads
2Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law - gov't
3U.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns -Fauci
4Star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
5Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

HOT NEWS