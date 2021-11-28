Britain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain said it will convene an urgent
meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments
on the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
The British government announced new measures on Saturday to
try to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, toughening
rules for people arriving in Britain and ordering the use of
masks in retail settings and on public transport in England.
Some school children will also be required to wear face
coverings in communal areas.
