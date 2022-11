LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain will overhaul research and development tax credits for small companies to reduce abuse and fraud, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.

"I have decided today to cut the deduction rate for the SME scheme to 86% and the credit rate to 10% but increase the rate of the separate R&D expenditure credit from 13% to 20%," Hunt told parliament during the presentation of his autumn statement. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)