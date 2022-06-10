Britain to present summary of legal advice with N Ireland legislation

"The bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to parliament on Monday... we will, alongside the bill, publish a summary of the legal advice, so you can expect to see that on Monday also," the spokesman told reporters.

"The Foreign Secretary's been pretty clear that we want to reach a negotiated settlement (with the EU), but given the problems that the protocol is creating in Northern Ireland, we believe there's a necessity to act."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)