Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain to present summary of legal advice with N Ireland legislation

06/10/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will present a summary of its legal advice over new legislation to change the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade rules alongside the bill on Monday, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"The bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to parliament on Monday... we will, alongside the bill, publish a summary of the legal advice, so you can expect to see that on Monday also," the spokesman told reporters.

"The Foreign Secretary's been pretty clear that we want to reach a negotiated settlement (with the EU), but given the problems that the protocol is creating in Northern Ireland, we believe there's a necessity to act."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aSearch resumes in Italy for missing helicopter with Turks aboard
RE
07:24aBritain to present summary of legal advice with N Ireland legislation
RE
07:18aBank of England set to raise rates again as inflation heads for 10%
RE
07:14aBritain says talking to Ukraine, not Russia, about jailed soldiers
RE
07:12aHong Kong protest film stirs fears of arrest yet director defiant
RE
07:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow futures dip ahead of monthly inflation report
RE
07:03aThailand starts million-plant cannabis giveaway, but discourages getting high
RE
06:59aTSX futures down as bullion falls; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
06:58aSwitzerland adopts new EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus
RE
06:57aAustralian economist to go on trial in Myanmar for state secrets breach
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
3Thyssenkrupp : Presentation on 1st half, June 10, 2022
4AMP : North's managed portfolio AUM passes $5 billion as adviser demand..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...

HOT NEWS