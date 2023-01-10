Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Britain to push ahead with readying ground for a digital pound

01/10/2023 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Getting the design of a digital pound right is a bigger priority than having a rapid launch, Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith said on Tuesday.

"We have got to get it right," Griffith told parliament's Treasury Select Committee, adding that being right was more important than being first given the UK's "strong financial reputation".

"It will be a long lead-time activity," Griffith said. A public consultation on the attributes of a digital pound would be launched in coming weeks, though without a final decision on whether to push ahead with one. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:27aChina halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
RE
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given -2-
DJ
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
06:22aEgypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
RE
06:20aU.S. Small-Business Optimism Declined to Six-Month Low in December
DJ
06:13aU.S. small-business sentiment skids to half-year low
RE
06:12aBritain to push ahead with readying ground for a digital pound
RE
06:12aUk's griffith says a work on a digital pound is a long lead time…
RE
06:12aUk financial services minister andrew griffith says rather be ri…
RE
06:11aEU pledges new sanctions against Belarus over support for Russia, von der Leyen says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
3Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
4CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update
5Holcim acquires Nicem

HOT NEWS