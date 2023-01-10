Britain to push ahead with readying ground for a digital pound

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Getting the design of a
digital pound right is a bigger priority than having a rapid
launch, Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith
said on Tuesday.
"We have got to get it right," Griffith told parliament's
Treasury Select Committee, adding that being right was more
important than being first given the UK's "strong financial
reputation".
"It will be a long lead-time activity," Griffith said. A
public consultation on the attributes of a digital pound would
be launched in coming weeks, though without a final decision on
whether to push ahead with one.
(Reporting by Huw Jones;
Editing by Alison Williams)