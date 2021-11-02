Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain to set out how finance can help meet net-zero goals

11/02/2021 | 06:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak arrives at the BBC in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will tell companies on Wednesday to set out plans by 2023 for a transition to a low-carbon economy, as part of steps to make Britain the world's first net-zero financial centre.

These plans must include targets to mitigate climate risk, interim goals between now and 2050, and measures to meet them, the finance ministry said ahead of a speech by Sunak to the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

However, there will be no mandatory net-zero commitments for firms or a ban on investments in carbon intensive activities, the ministry said. Instead, investors would have to determine if companies' plans were adequate or credible.

"There will be new requirements for UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish net zero transition plans that detail how they will adapt and decarbonise as the UK moves towards to a net zero economy by 2050," the ministry said.

A new task force will offer a model for transition plans in an attempt to avoid 'greenwashing'.

Britain will also publish next year proposals setting out how the financial sector should transition to net zero by 2050.

Sunak welcomed a planned announcement from the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero that over $130 trillion of private capital, equivalent to 40% of the world's financial assets, would now be aligned to climate goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the ministry said.

This would help "rewire the entire global financial system for net zero", Sunak said in an extract of his speech.

The alliance is a grouping of more than 160 financial firms chaired by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Britain will seek to address barriers to finance faced by developing countries with a series of new green initiatives, including 100 million pounds ($136 million) to help developing countries get funding for climate plans, the ministry added.

Sunak expects a $100 billion climate finance target for the most vulnerable countries will be met by 2023, aided by a new financing mechanism to boost investment in clean energy like solar and wind power in developing countries.

Britain will feed returns from its investments in Climate Investment Funds, a project to help developing countries backed by lenders like the World Bank, into the planned new mechanism for issuing billions of pounds of green bonds for clean energy projects, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52pPembina Pipeline looks to work together with rival Canada carbon capture plans
RE
06:50pU.S. regulator expects to find abuses in shipping amid supply chain woes
RE
06:36pGoldman Sachs highlights diversity in new managing director class
RE
06:33pBritain to set out how finance can help meet net-zero goals
RE
06:25pNew Zealand Unemployment Fell to Record Low in 3Q -- Update
DJ
06:20pOreo maker Mondelez lifts sales outlook on emerging markets boost
RE
06:20pAustralia's AMP exits life insurance with $389 million stake sale
RE
06:17pLyft soars as company charts a path out of the pandemic
RE
06:12pU.S. aviation regulator warns of potential interference from 5G spectrum plan
RE
06:12pUK, India plan to connect world's green power grids
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...
5Global equities rally to reach new record, dollar rises ahead of big Fe..

HOT NEWS