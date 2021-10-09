Britain to stress need for 'significant change' to N.Ireland protocol

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain will tell the European
Union again next week that "significant change" to the Northern
Ireland protocol is vital for genuinely good relations between
London and Brussels to be restored.
The protocol was part of the Brexit divorce settlement
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU, but
London has said it must be rewritten less than a year after
taking force due to the barriers businesses face when importing
British goods into the province.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who
oversees post-Brexit relations with Britain, said on Thursday
the EU's executive would finalise measures next week aimed at
resolving post-Brexit trading issues in Northern Ireland by the
end of the year or early 2022.
But Sefcovic reiterated that he would not renegotiate the
protocol, and that solutions would have to be found within the
terms of a deal designed to keep an open border between Northern
Ireland and EU-member Ireland.
Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost is due to give a
speech to the diplomatic community in the Portuguese capital,
Lisbon, on Tuesday.
He is expected to say endless negotiation is not an option
and that London will need to act using the Article 16 safeguard
mechanism if solutions cannot be agreed rapidly, according to
extracts of his speech released by his office on Saturday.
Article 16 allows either side to take unilateral action if
the protocol is deemed to have a negative impact.
"No one should be in any doubt about the seriousness of the
situation ... The EU now needs to show ambition and willingness
to tackle the fundamental issues at the heart of the Protocol
head on," the speech transcript said.
"The UK-EU relationship is under strain, but it doesn't have
to be this way. By putting the Protocol on a durable footing, we
have the opportunity to move past the difficulties of the past
year."
The European Commission's measures are expected to be
presented on Wednesday.
