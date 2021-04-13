Britain to use Brexit "flexibility" to make City of London more attractive

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain will use its freedom
from European Union rules to regulate markets flexibly and make
the City of London even more attractive to global investors, the
Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.
Britain's financial sector has been largely cut off from the
bloc since full Brexit on Dec. 31, with no sign of increased
direct access any time soon as the EU builds up capital market
autonomy in stock and derivatives trading.
Nausicaa Delfas, who heads up the FCA's international
division, said Britain's financial market has entered a "new
phase," but would remain open to the world and built on "robust"
standards.
"Our new found position allows the FCA to have a new, more
nimble approach to domestic policymaking. We can focus on using
this new flexibility for the global markets that we host in the
UK," Delfas told a City & Financial conference.
"The departure from the EU presents us with opportunities to
do things differently, and that is an opportunity we will
grasp."
The FCA has begun easing curbs inherited from the EU on
"dark" or anonymous, off-exchange trading in blocks of shares.
Two government-backed reviews have recommended easing
listing rules to attract more foreign primary and secondary
listings to compete better with New York, Singapore and the EU.
The finance ministry will set out its own proposals for
capital market reform in coming weeks, and Clare Cole, the FCA's
executive director for market oversight, told the conference the
watchdog is keen to undertake a more "fundamental review" of the
markets its operates.
KEEPING UP MOMENTUM
Easing listing rules is "controversial" and the FCA will
consult broadly to ensure the "right level of protections," Cole
said.
"We need to think about an appropriate regime for overseas
issuers who are listed elsewhere and how we can help in terms of
disclosure requirements," Cole said. "We see a package of
reforms over a period of time."
Jonathan Hill, the UK lawmaker who chaired the listings
review, said after years of pre-Brexit paralysis in the City,
there was now a rare moment of opportunity to reform.
"The challenge for us all is how do you keep momentum
going," Hill said.
EU firms with operations have applied for a permanent UK
license, but Delfas cautioned that authorisation would only be
granted if there are good relations with their home regulators.
Britain and the EU have agreed on a new framework for
regulatory cooperation but it only makes provision for informal,
non-binding talks twice a year.
Many financial firms in London have opened hubs in the EU to
avoid disruption from the lack of direct City access to the
bloc, creating tension between regulators over sufficient
staffing at the new EU and existing UK operations.
Delfas said the FCA continues to expect companies to discuss
any transfer of functions and staff from the UK that have not
been previously agreed.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by William Maclean and Richard
Chang)