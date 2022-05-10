Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain tops sterling swaps trading after Brexit

05/10/2022 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's trading platforms have regained their position as the largest location for on-venue execution of sterling interest rate swaps, new analysis has found, in a boost for the country's financial services industry post-Brexit.

New York had taken the top spot for sterling swaps trading in early 2021 as swaps trading left London for the European Union and United States after Britain fully left the bloc on Dec. 31, 2020.

However, latest data from MarkitSERV showed that a third of all sterling swaps and 57% of on-venue sterling swaps are now executed on UK platforms, the highest ever recorded share as a percentage of all sterling swaps.

The findings also show that U.S.-based derivative trading venues, or Swaps and Execution Facilities (SEFs), have overtaken those in the EU to become the primary trading location for euro swaps, with 26% of all euro swaps and 47% of on-venue euro swaps now executed on SEFs.

Although British venues have increased market share post-Brexit, some EU and UK banks as well as investment managers have reduced market access for transactions that "are subject to an EU/UK derivative trading obligation" MarkitSERV managing director Kirston Winters said.

"The era of truly global swap markets appears to be a dim and distant memory," he said.

Britain said on Tuesday it will require its regulators to help the City of London remain a globally competitive financial centre after being largely cut off from the EU due to Brexit.

Since December 2020, investment managers in Britain are unable to trade swaps on EU venues, while clients in the EU are unable to trade on UK platforms for derivatives trading obligation products, MarkitSERV said.

"All this means that clients must either stay in their home market or utilise a SEF to gain broader liquidity, while unable to access the other European market available," Winters added. 

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Samuel Indyk


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56aExclusive-Citi to overhaul London trading team linked to 'flash crash' -sources
RE
08:55aFED'S WILLIAMS : 'soft landing' would still see unemployment rate rise
RE
08:53aEgypt's April inflation jumps to 13.1%, signals rate hike
RE
08:53aGeneral Atlantic leads $105 million funding in crypto trading platform Talos
RE
08:52aU.s. crude futures turn positive after falling $2 a barrel earli…
RE
08:51aInflation in Ukraine rises to 16.4% y/y in April - statistics service
RE
08:51aCrypto assets shed $800 bln in market value in a month
RE
08:49aPrologis offers to buy Duke Realty for $61.68 per share
RE
08:48aNigeria's Jonathan does not endorse bid for re-election as president
RE
08:47aPeloton interactive inc says focus is on connected fitness, bein…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
5Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive

HOT NEWS