Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Britain urges Germany to permit supply of tanks to Ukraine

01/16/2023 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Defence ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force nations meeting, in Edinburgh

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday urged Germany to permit the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, stressing that it could unlock support from other nations and Berlin would not be acting alone if it supplied its own tanks.

"It has been reported that obviously Poland is very keen to donate some Leopards, as is Finland," British Defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament.

"All of this currently relies on the German government's decisions - not only whether the Germans will supply their own Leopards, but whether or not they'll give permissions to others. I would urge my German colleagues to do that."

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.

Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.

In response, Wallace said: "I know there have been concerns in the German political body that they don't want to go alone. Well, they're not alone."

He said the scale of support would be evident at a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein in Germany on Friday.

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:03pDavos 2023: CEOs most gloomy on growth in more than a decade -PwC survey
RE
01:00pUkraine says Russian strike pattern suggests it is low on ballistic missiles
RE
12:59pEngland's school leaders' union fails to meet vote threshold for industrial action
RE
12:56pDavos 2023: Scaramucci's SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit
RE
12:56pLenders have obligation to support struggling borrowers - BoE's Bailey
AN
12:53pBritish government to block Scottish gender reform law
RE
12:51pUN envoy encouraged by Yemen truce deal efforts, warns against 'piecemeal approach'
RE
12:51pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day -2-
DJ
12:51pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on Quieter News Day
DJ
12:46pNurses in England plan third wave of strikes next month over pay
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
2Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
3What is happening in Japan's bond market?
4Marketmind: Let it go
5Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

HOT NEWS