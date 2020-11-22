Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain wants to agree an EU free-trade deal - finance minister Sunak

11/22/2020 | 05:47am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak during an interview in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union, but the short-term impact of not doing so will be overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme on Sunday.

Asked what the effect of not have a free-trade deal in place after the transition period ends on Dec. 31, Sunak said: "It's very difficult to be precise about the near-term effects.

"But I'd agree with what the prime minister has said, in the short term specifically and most immediately, it would be preferable to have a deal because it would ease things in the short term.

"But the most important impact on our economy next year is not going to be from that, it's because of coronavirus."

(Reporting by Willaim Schomberg and Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

11/22/2020 | 05:47am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:15aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/11/22Premier stresses steady economic resumption, better livelihoods
PU
08:57aARXELLENCE 2 : The results of ALUMIL's international architectural competition
PU
08:45aPM Suga says Japan to lead international efforts on climate change
RE
08:39aG20 LEADERS' SIDE EVENT : Safeguarding the Planet
PU
08:25aGermany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021 - sources
RE
08:23aGermany eyes $190 billion in new debt in 2021 - sources
RE
07:15aUK will think about restoring public finances after COVID-19 crisis, says Sunak
RE
07:15aSUNAK : no return to austerity in new spending plan
RE
07:14aTop Biden adviser seen as making tech regulation more likely
RE
06:50aChina's Li Keqiang tells local governments to create more jobs - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Nigerian Doctor, Onyema Ogbuagbu in Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
2REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regener..
3AIRBUS SE : European regulator to lift Boeing 737 MAX grounding in January
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
5Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ