News: Latest News
Britain wants to arm Moldova to protect it from Russian threat - The Telegraph

05/21/2022 | 02:57am EDT
British Foreign Secretary Truss gives a statement to the House of Commons in London

(Reuters) -Britain wants to send modern weaponry to Moldova to protect it from the threat of invasion by Russia, The Telegraph reported, citing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

She told the newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin was determined to create a "greater Russia" even though his invasion of Ukraine had failed to achieve quick success.

Russia has called the invasion it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation" aimed at disarming Ukraine and ridding it off radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the south west, is not a member of the NATO alliance.

Truss said talks were taking place to make sure that Moldova's defences could deter any future attack.

"I would want to see Moldova equipped to NATO standard. This is a discussion we're having with our allies," she told The Telegraph.

"Putin has been absolutely clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia. And just because his attempts to take Kyiv weren't successful doesn't mean he's abandoned those ambitions," she said.

If Truss's plans are adopted, NATO members would provide modern weaponry to Moldova, replacing its Soviet-era equipment, and will train soldiers on how to use it.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and James Davey in LondonEditing by Chris Reese and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
