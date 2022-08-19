LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain will not start criminal
proceedings against P&O Ferries over the company's decision to
fire nearly 800 workers in March and then hire cheaper staff,
the government's Insolvency Service said on Friday.
The sackings sparked criticism from trade unions and
politicians, leading the government to cancel a contract with
the company.
"After a full and robust criminal investigation into the
circumstances surrounding the employees who were made redundant
by P&O Ferries, we have concluded that we will not commence
criminal proceedings," a spokesperson for the Insolvency Service
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Susan Fenton)