Britain will not start criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries

08/19/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain will not start criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries over the company's decision to fire nearly 800 workers in March and then hire cheaper staff, the government's Insolvency Service said on Friday.

The sackings sparked criticism from trade unions and politicians, leading the government to cancel a contract with the company.

"After a full and robust criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the employees who were made redundant by P&O Ferries, we have concluded that we will not commence criminal proceedings," a spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
