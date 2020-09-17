Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Britain said on Thursday it would ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union if it decides Brussels has not acted in good faith.

The government is attempting to pass new laws ensuring free trade between Britain's nations, but says to do that it needs the power to override parts of the EU divorce deal agreed with Brussels last year.

Ministers have admitted this breaks international law, prompting a demand from the EU to withdraw the plan and a threat from some in Johnson's party to rebel amid warnings that it would damage Britain's international standing.

But, on Wednesday, Johnson reached a compromise with rebels, promising to consult parliament before using the powers.

Fleshing out that position on Thursday a government statement said they would ask for parliament's permission to use them if they decided "the EU being engaged in a material breach of its duties of good faith or other obligations, and thereby undermining the fundamental purpose of the Northern Ireland Protocol".

The statement went on to set out several examples of such behaviour, including if the bloc imposed unfair tariffs on goods travelling from Britain into Northern Ireland, or insisted on export declarations on goods travelling in the opposite direction.

The statement also said the government would, in parallel to using its unilateral powers, activate the formal dispute settlement mechanisms with the EU.

The full statement can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-statement-on-notwithstanding-clauses/government-statement-on-notwithstanding-clauses

(Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Piper)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aU.S. Jobless Claims Held Nearly Steady at 860K in Sept. 12 Week
DJ
08:47aCANADA SHEDS PAYROLL JOBS FOR THE SIXTH STRAIGHT MONTH IN AUGUST : Adp
RE
08:46aWhite House's Meadows says he will meet airline CEOs Thursday
RE
08:45aWall Street to open lower as labor market recovery stalls
RE
08:44aJohn Lewis writes $600 million off value of its stores
RE
08:42aJapan's Aso says patents 'extremely important' issue for coronavirus vaccines, medicines
RE
08:40aUNITED STATES : Housing starts worse than estimates at 1.42M
08:39aUNITED STATES : Building permits worse than estimates at 1.47M
08:39aBritain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith
RE
08:39aBIDEN WARNS UK ON BREXIT : No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace pact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE BOARD REVIEWING BORSA ITALIANA BIDS ON THURSDAY: sources
3CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5VISA : VISA : Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group