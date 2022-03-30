Britain won't pay in roubles for Russian gas, PM spokesman says

Thee Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia's energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, with Germany triggering an emergency plan to manage gas supplies that could see Europe's largest economy ration power if the standoff disrupts or halts supplies.

"(Business minister) Kwasi Kwarteng, working with his counterparts, have made clear that they won't be paying in roubles," Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

"(The business ministry) is obviously in contact with any UK businesses that may have concerns."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)