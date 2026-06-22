The prospect of a cooling-off in the Middle East, despite the usual barrage of insults from both sides, is helping financial markets extend their rally. In the sweltering heat of a June that feels more like high summer, AI still rules the stock market roost, oil is falling back and Britain is trying to outdo Italy in the art of disposable prime ministers.

Finance textbooks tell us that wars, once the initial shock has passed, generally do not have a lasting negative impact on equity markets. That is especially true when conflicts are labelled regional, in other words when they do not set the whole world ablaze, as happened twice in the twentieth century.

The war between Iran and the US-Israel duo, assuming it is still a war, which is no longer entirely clear, looks set to vindicate that economic theory. Despite the turbulence it has caused in oil supplies, its impact on stock market indices has not been catastrophic. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 last week climbed back above the record it set at the end of February, on the eve of the war. In the United States, the S&P 500 is comfortably above where it stood then. In Asia, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea are posting striking gains thanks to their exposure to the boom in US artificial intelligence.

The conflict in the Middle East is still making headlines, but its status as a market black swan has faded sharply. Talks are taking place this week in Switzerland between US and Iranian envoys in an attempt to formalise what each side has conceded. In the meantime, the provocations continue daily, both in rhetoric and on the ground. The main risk gauge, oil, remains on a downward path: after a few jolts over the weekend, Brent crude was back below $80 a barrel this morning. Tehran appeared satisfied with the substance of the first round of talks, which began yesterday, a development that should allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to increase. Yesterday, shipping had fallen after Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Meanwhile in Europe, Britain is preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of the referendum that paved the way for Brexit. Mark, rather than celebrate, since the country has had six prime ministers in a decade. The argument over who is to blame remains feverish. A seventh prime minister may even be in the offing. Keir Starmer is so weakened that he could trigger his own succession in the coming days, perhaps even today. He is likely to hand over the reins within weeks to Andy Burnham, fresh from a handsome recent electoral victory. Political upheaval can have serious repercussions for the gilt market, where Britain is already regarded as a fragile patient.

On Friday, financial markets had to manage without Wall Street because of a public holiday. The US stock market remains hooked on artificial intelligence and the promise of a new economic era, sweeping all before it. Beyond the many controversies, markets have clearly grasped that the United States could use AI to revive a global dominance challenged by the rise of other powerful blocs.

Other developments worth noting at the start of the week:

Far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella has won Colombia's presidential election.

Bolivia is under strain after President Paz Pereira declared a state of emergency in an attempt to clear roadblocks.

declared a state of emergency in an attempt to clear roadblocks. Giorgia Meloni has advised Donald Trump to worry about his own popularity, after a weekend of escalating verbal attacks between the two leaders.

Marco Rubio will tour the Middle East this week.

Fifty-four people were injured and 18 are missing after an explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG site, following a technical accident during the restart of operations.

China is tightening the screws on US companies, excluding 46 of them from public procurement and imposing rare-earth export restrictions on others linked to the US military.

Taiwan will hold five days of combat-readiness drills.

On the macroeconomic calendar, Thursday is likely to be the most interesting day of the week, with a batch of US indicators: personal income and spending, durable goods orders, PCE inflation and the final estimate of first-quarter US GDP.

On the corporate calendar, Micron, one of the market's darlings, reports quarterly results on Wednesday evening.

Asia-Pacific markets are mostly starting the week higher, except in Hong Kong, where equities are still sliding against the regional tide. The Hang Seng, down another 0.8% this morning, has lost more than 15% since its 2026 peak at the end of January. Unlike Japanese, Taiwanese and Korean markets, which have been electrified by AI, China is being weighed down by domestic consumption that is struggling to take off. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is starting the week up 1.5%, while Korea's KOSPI is gaining 0.7%. Australia is flat. Europe is expected to open slightly lower.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates in China; in Canada, the year-on-year and month-on-month inflation rates along with the core inflation rate; in the United States, Fed Waller's speech; in the Euro Area, consumer confidence and ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$4,195.92

: US$4,195.92 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$78.95

: US$78.95 United States 10 years : 4.48%

: 4.48% BITCOIN: US$64,138.6

In corporate news:

HSBC's Australian unit fined AU$35 million over scam protection failures.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and others to back EQT's bid for Intertek with a GBP5 billion loan facility.



Deutsche Bank and others to back EQT's bid for Intertek with a GBP5 billion loan facility. Babcock International reports FY26 revenue of GBP5.18B.



Easyjet rejects Castlelake's third takeover proposal at 625p per share.

Ocado has reportedly begun the search for a successor to its CEO.

Italy is open to the idea of Germany joining the fighter jet project, according to the CEO of Leonardo.

Leonardo’s Maria Del Vecchio blames the board of directors of Delfin for the stalemate in banking talks.

The CEO of Porsche AG intends to finalize a new cost-cutting plan by July.

BPER Banca has received the green light from the ECB for a share buyback of up to 750 MEUR.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and other banks are reportedly backing EQT’s bid for Intertek with 5 billion pounds in financing.

Negotiations on the social plan at Zalando in Erfurt have failed.

CRH is reportedly set to acquire the U.S.-based Arcosa, according to the FT, for more than 8 MdsUSD.

AbbVie is preparing to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for 10.9 BdUSD.

Lime plans to name Uber as its lead investor for its initial public offering, according to The Information.

American researcher John Jumper is leaving Google DeepMind for Anthropic.

SK Hynix has dethroned Samsung Electronics to become South Korea’s largest company by market capitalization.

LG Electronics shares are soaring following the announcement that its executives are meeting with Nvidia today to discuss cooperation in the fields of physical AI and robotics.

Today's earnings reports: Babcock International

See more news from UK listed companies here

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