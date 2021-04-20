Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British Columbia projects C$9.7 billion deficit in 2021-22

04/20/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER (Reuters) -The Canadian province of British Columbia expects its 2021-22 budget deficit to reach C$9.7 billion ($7.69 billion), after closing the last financial year with a projected deficit of C$8.1 billion, budget documents released on Tuesday showed.

The projected deficit for 2020-21 is lower than the previous estimate of C$13.6 billion, the documents showed.

The budget proposes C$67.6 billion in overall spending in the current financial year, including C$3.3 billion in pandemic recovery measures, and assumes real GDP growth of 4.4%, the documents showed.

It will include a near-doubling of subsidized childcare spaces, free public transportation for children under 12 and roughly C$2.2 billion on climate change measures over five years, the documents said.

The budget "builds a bridge to recovery and the better days that are ahead," Selina Robinson, BC's minister of finance, told the provincial legislature.

In a briefing with reporters, she noted that COVID-19 variants could still pose a threat to the province's economic recovery.

($1 = 1.2574 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pBIDEN : U.S. must boost EV production to surpass China
RE
05:54pUtilities Up On Rotation Into Defensive Sectors, Drop In Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:53pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:51pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pFinancials Down After Regional Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pFoxconn's Wisconsin deal touted by Trump shrinks from 13,000 jobs to 1,454
RE
05:32pIndustrials Down As Aviation Worries Offset Railroad Deal -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:30pNetflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%
RE
05:28pBritish Columbia projects C$9.7 billion deficit in 2021-22
RE
05:28pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION &  : Growing Climate Solutions Act reintroduced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase options launch draws robust volume
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
3Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
4Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ