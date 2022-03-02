Log in
British Columbia's public sector pension fund divesting from Russian companies

03/02/2022 | 12:57am EST
(Reuters) - The British Columbia Investment Management Corp is actively working to sell Russian securities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian province's public sector pension fund said on Tuesday.

"BCI has not only been working to sell the Russian shares in our clients' portfolios but also to have Russia removed from all global and emerging market indices," Chief Executive Gordon Fyfe said in a statement.

The fund started selling its holdings in Russian securities prior to the invasion, but trading in these securities has now ground to a halt due to international sanctions, trading restrictions, and Russia's ban on foreigners selling Russian securities, the pension fund said.

"Regardless we will continue to work to sell the $107 million in Russian stock that remains."

Russia said on Tuesday it was placing temporary restrictions on foreigners seeking to exit Russian assets, as it tried to stem an investor retreat driven by crippling Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan welcomed the decision by the pension fund, saying on Twitter that it "reflects our values as British Columbians and our desire to support the people of Ukraine."

As part of moves by Western nations to isolate Russia, Canada has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, closing its airspace to Russian planes, and forbidden Canadian financial institutions from dealing with the Russian central bank.

Canada's second-biggest pension fund, Caisse de depot, said last week it had sold positions in Russia and would avoid exposure.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STEM, INC. -2.00% 9.33 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.27% 108.7645 Delayed Quote.39.13%
