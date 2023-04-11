Arrival's stock fell about 8% to $0.13 in trading before the bell. The reverse stock split will be effective on April 14.
Last week Arrival said it would merge with blank-check firm Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V.
EV firms have been experiencing a cash crunch over the past few months, as high costs related to production ramp-ups and soaring inflation eat into their reserves.
The special purpose acquisition company had about $283 million in cash held in trust, that will contribute to the business, Arrival had said.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)