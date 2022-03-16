Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran

03/16/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Richard Ratcliffe visits the FCDO, in London

DUBAI (Reuters) - British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been handed over to a British team at Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport and is leaving Iran after London paid its $530 million debt to Tehran, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters that aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another British-Iranian dual national Anousheh Ashouri were heading to Tehran airport to leave Iran.

"She (Zaghari-Ratcliffe) was handed over to the British team after being transferred to the International Imam Khomeini Airport this morning," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iranian media did not say whether Ashouri had also been handed over to the British team.

Fars news agency said "The British government paid its $530 million debt to Tehran before her release".

While the British and Iranian governments have said there is no connection between the debt and the case of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Iranian state media in 2021 reported unidentified Iranian officials saying she would be freed once the debt was paid.

Iran's clerical rulers say Britain owes the money that Iran's Shah paid up front for 1,750 Chieftain tanks and other vehicles, almost none of which were eventually delivered after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 toppled the U.S.-backed leader.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:49aMorocco's OCP aims to boost fertiliser output despite lack of Russian ammonia
RE
07:48aJapan says it will remove more COVID curbs as infections ebb
RE
07:47aMerck to pause investments in Russia, will supply essential medicines
RE
07:45aDrugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver
RE
07:45aU.S., Britain trade talks to start next week in Baltimore
RE
07:43aEuro zone government bond yields rise as risk appetite grows
RE
07:42aBritish-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran
RE
07:41aVerizon secures contracts worth nearly $1 billion from U.S. defense department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3World stocks recover on Ukraine talks, Fed hopes buoy U.S. yields
4Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cu..
5Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal - R..

HOT NEWS