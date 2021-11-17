Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British Land swings to profit as rent collection improves

11/17/2021 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

(Reuters) -Commercial landlord British Land Co Plc swung to a half-year profit on Wednesday on improved rent collection and higher value of its office spaces and retail parks.

Office property firms in the UK are gradually recovering after battling lower rental levels and steep decline in valuation in the wake of the pandemic, as people increasingly return to cities, while more spacious retail parks have benefited during the health crisis.

"Demand is firmly focused on the very best (office) space, with an emphasis on sustainability, wellness, shared and flexible space and excellent transport connections," Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter said in a statement.

The Broadgate Estate owner, which counts office space as its biggest segment, said a per-share measure that reflects the value of its buildings, EPRA Net Tangible Assets, rose 5.1% to 681 pence, while overall portfolio valuation increased 2.9%.

The company said rent collection at its retail portfolio was 96% for the half-year period, while it was entirely collected for the office spaces.

The FTSE 100 firm said profit after tax came in at 370 million pounds ($497.95 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from a loss of 730 million pounds a year earlier.

British Land's bigger rival Landsec also swung to a half-year profit on Tuesday, helped by "resilient" rents at its prime Central London-focused office portfolio.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aBritish Land swings to profit as rent collection improves
RE
02:38aJapan to include $4.35 billion spending to boost economic security -Jiji
RE
02:22aUAE free trade talks with India and Indonesia going well, minister says
RE
02:17aBritish inflation hits 10-year high, bolstering rate hike bets
RE
02:14aBritain's Tullow sees 2021 free cashflow at $100 million
RE
02:07aSHELL MALAYSIA : Sandakan's De 3 Lions crowned grand champion of Shell Nxplorers Malaysia 2021
PU
02:00aLatest ECB rate-hike pushback turns euro into falling knife
RE
01:54aGrowth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
RE
01:48aOil drops as U.S. gasoline stock draw boosts prospects of SPR release
RE
01:48aJapan to consider debating hike to capital gains tax - govt official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
2Latest ECB rate-hike pushback turns euro into falling knife
3Some Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO
4U.S. aviation regulator in talks with telecom industry over 5G dispute
5Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

HOT NEWS