By David Luhnow

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday called a surprise summer election for July 4, a high-stakes gamble by the British leader to galvanize his restive Conservative party as it trails the opposition Labour Party by double digits in the polls.

05-22-24 1232ET