British Marine celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships across England, British Marine is sharing an inspiring story of a father and son duo who work at Oyster Yachts. National Apprenticeship Week is a time to recognise and applaud apprenticeship success stories across the country.

Like father, like son

Richard and Scott Edwards

After getting his first taste of the marine industry through his father, Scott soon realised he could follow in his footsteps to learn and train at the same time and set his sights firmly on an apprenticeship.

When Scott was young, his dad Richard would take home the glossy Oyster Yachts brochure showcasing the finished yachts in all their glory. 'Scott was fascinated from a young age' Richard comments; 'He used to ask how on earth I built something like that? He was exposed to what I did well before he began his apprenticeship, and I think it certainly helped inspire him.' When Richard began work at Oyster Yachts in 1990, he never realising he had planted a seed for not only his own career, but also for his son. Fast forward 31 years, Scott is part of the Oyster Yachts workforce doing a Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery Apprenticeship, attending college one day per week with the other four in the Oyster Yachts boatyard.

After completing a Level 1 Carpentry college course, Scott felt an apprenticeship would offer him more and that the balance of education and the hands-on work would be invaluable; 'There was an apprenticeship opportunity to join the same business that my dad works for, something which I had heard so much about and jumped at the chance. I believe you must learn trades like carpentry and joinery by 'doing'. That's why an apprenticeship is great - you are working and building the knowledge and skills you need but also getting paid at the same time. There is so much more I can do that I wouldn't necessarily have done in college. Although my apprenticeship is in Carpentry, at Oyster I already have had the chance to learn skills like laminating and metalwork.'

Marine perfection

Perfection is expected onboard luxury yachts, and apprentices in the marine industry learn this early on embedding value and a work ethic that is not always seen in other industries. Richard explains; 'One thing Oyster Yachts does with all apprentices and new staff is to show them a completed yacht. Seeing the finished product motivates you, you feel part of the bigger picture.' However, the exercise also has another purpose at Oyster Yachts: it sets the standard. Whilst the quality finish of the completed yacht can be difficult to see during build stages, from the start all staff know what they are striving for. Indeed, there are zero, or near-zero, build tolerances on every part of an Oyster yacht. Richard explains; 'I've seen experienced people coming from other trades and industries who don't work to such tolerances and they find it quite amazing.' Scott continues; 'The level of detail and perfection has been ingrained in me right from the start in my working career and will stay with me forever.'

Family dynamics

With Richard now a team leader in the Oyster boat building team, having his son join the ranks was unquestionably a proud moment. However, a few family nerves crept in early on; 'When Scott started, I was a little worried about the father and son dynamic. In fact, at first, we almost deliberately tried to make sure we didn't work together!' As time passed, father and son have reached a professional working relationship, with a big dose of pride on Richard's part. 'Years ago, it was traditional for children to follow their parents their trade, however, this happens less and less now. I guess Scott and I are bucking the trend, and it has been a great bonding exercise for us.

'Back in my day there wasn't a structure to on-the-job learning, and it could be overwhelming at times. But I am so pleased Scott has been able to take advantage of the apprenticeship scheme. He is supported throughout whilst learning a range of skills.'

Committed to the industry

Undoubtedly inspired by his father, Scott has long-term career aspirations in the marine industry and to become the next generation of innovators that the industry needs. 'My ambition is to complete my apprenticeship and then work my way to the top, just like my dad who has had a really successful career so far. It is great to see a possible progression path after my apprenticeship, and if I work hard, it hopefully won't be long before I can start to climb the career ladder.'

When asked what it is like to work in the marine industry, Richard says; 'There's nothing like seeing one of the finished boats leaving the yard and heading off to the new owner. As you can imagine, logistically, these boats are very difficult to build. Unless you work in the industry, many people wouldn't ever see these boats and the craftmanship that goes into them. They are handmade by a team of skilled people, like myself and my son, and to be a part of that gives a huge sense of satisfaction.'

Future thoughts

With exams being cancelled across the country and an increasingly competitive job market, Richard and Scott share the same message to people who may be considering different career options: an apprenticeship is a great way to start a career. They both say, 'Be passionate, work hard and you can go far.' As someone who now supervises and supports apprentices, Richard adds; 'An apprenticeship offers not only a specialism but so many other skills as well, the key thing is to show willing.'

Bazil Figura, Oyster Yachts Training and Development Officer concludes, 'We believe every Apprentice that joins the workforce has the opportunity to develop themselves through their work at Oyster Yachts. We have a team of mentors that work with the Apprentices in their professional development and this training complements and enhances classroom learning, so that we ensure that skills are transferred from classroom theory to manufacturing knowledge. We are looking at the next generation of Oyster master crafts people and supporting them so that they are equipped to take the business forward.'

During National Apprenticeship Week, British Marine has been promoting the benefits of employing apprentices and revealing how businesses are using the schemes to fill skills gaps and revitalise their workforce ensuring they are future proof and future ready.

On Thursday 11 February, British Marine ran a dedicated online Apprenticeship session to explain the different types of apprenticeships, funding available to assist with an apprenticeship program, and the marine specific standards that British Marine has developed. A recording can be listened to again here.

British Marine CEO, Lesley Robinson, said; 'British Marine is committed to promoting the growth of marine apprenticeships in order to sustain and improve skill sets in the industry and help shape the future. In total, the marine industry now has over 500 apprentices on both the marine specific standards that British Marine has developed and on other standards such as engineering, carpentry and customer service with many individuals going on to have successful careers in the industry.'

Last year British Marine took an important step to further support and improve apprenticeship training and assessment provision in the marine industry, and successfully joined the register of End Point Assessment (EPA) Organisations. British Marine can now assess against the Marina & Boatyard Operative, Boat Builder and Marine Engineer apprenticeship standards. This means British Marine can assist members in the complete lifecycle of apprenticeships. British Marine is also currently seeking EPA status for the Marine Electrical and Marine Surface Finisher apprenticeships.

Lesley Robinson concludes; 'One of the main focuses of British Marine's National Agenda is People & Skills and a key component of this is the work we do helping members develop vital apprenticeship programmes to encourage more young people to pursue a career in the marine industry.'

To find out more about apprenticeships and how British Marine facilitate and enable apprenticeships within the marine industry, please contact training@britishmarine.co.uk.