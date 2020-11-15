British PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone
who tested positive for COVID-19, a fresh setback after
infighting amongst his top advisers plunged Downing Street into
chaos last week.
Johnson, who was admitted to hospital with the novel
coronavirus earlier this year, is well and does not have any
symptoms, a spokesman for the prime minister said on Sunday.
"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on
leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,"
the spokesman said. "The prime minister will follow the rules
and is self-isolating."
Johnson met with a group of lawmakers in Downing Street on
Thursday that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member
who subsequently developed COVID-19 symptoms and has tested
positive.
The British leader had been hoping to seize back the
initiative after last week's drama in Downing Street.
Johnson's office said on Friday that Dominic Cummings, the
prime minister's most powerful adviser and a fellow veteran of
the Brexit referendum, will stop working for him next month.
Negotiations with Brussels over a post-Brexit trade deal are
reaching a climax ahead of the Dec. 31 expiry of Britain's
transition period with the European Union. Johnson also has to
decide his next move on England's coronavirus restrictions after
he ordered a four-week lockdown that is due to end on Dec. 2.
