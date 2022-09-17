British PM Truss won't meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday
09/17/2022 | 10:12am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a full bilateral meeting with Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday rather than meeting the U.S. president at Downing Street on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.
Leaders from all over the world including Biden are flying to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday.
