Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

British Prime Minister Office : Implementation of the Investment Firms Prudential Regime and Basel 3 standards consultation

06/21/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Government ran a consultation on its proposed exercise of the delegated powers provided to HM Treasury by the Financial Services Act 2021 to ensure the effective implementation of the Investment Firms Prudential Regime and the outstanding Basel 3 standards, set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The consultation also provided clarity and sought views on the UK's intended approach to implementation of some areas of the Basel 3 standards by HM Treasury. In several of these areas, following additional evidence provided as part of the consultation, the Government is changing its approach, this document explains these changes. The consultation also sought views on scope of application of the resolution regime for FCA-regulated investment firms.

The Government intends to lay the relevant implementing secondary legislation to a timeline which provides institutions with adequate time to prepare ahead of the 1 January 2022 implementation date.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 17:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pVINCI  : Report on payments made during the 2020 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities
AQ
01:57pHUHTAMÄKI OYJ  : Meet Smilepack, the 100% plastic free egg carton designed for U.S. retail shelves
PU
01:55pPlant&Co Closes its Oversubscribed and Strategic Non-Brokered Placement
NE
01:54pExplainer-'Death cross' chart formation adds another worry to bitcoin outlook
RE
01:53pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES  : Frequently Asked Questions about v-safe
PU
01:52pELEVATION  : Secures Series A Funding After Strong Growth
BU
01:50pComex Copper Settles 0.60% Higher at $4.1875 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pComex Silver Settles 0.22% Higher at $26.015 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pComex Gold Settles 0.79% Higher at $1781.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pPattern Computer Discovers New and Novel Methods for Reducing Flight Delays
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Global stocks, U.S. yields recoup some losses; dollar falls
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS