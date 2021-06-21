British Prime Minister Office : Implementation of the Investment Firms Prudential Regime and Basel 3 standards consultation

The Government ran a consultation on its proposed exercise of the delegated powers provided to HM Treasury by the Financial Services Act 2021 to ensure the effective implementation of the Investment Firms Prudential Regime and the outstanding Basel 3 standards, set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The consultation also provided clarity and sought views on the UK's intended approach to implementation of some areas of the Basel 3 standards by HM Treasury. In several of these areas, following additional evidence provided as part of the consultation, the Government is changing its approach, this document explains these changes. The consultation also sought views on scope of application of the resolution regime for FCA-regulated investment firms.

The Government intends to lay the relevant implementing secondary legislation to a timeline which provides institutions with adequate time to prepare ahead of the 1 January 2022 implementation date.