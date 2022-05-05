Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British Virgin Islands acting premier proposes no-confidence vote on Fahie

05/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie poses in an undated photograph

MIAMI (Reuters) -British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley on Thursday proposed a no-confidence vote against Andrew Fahie in the territory's House of Assembly, saying Fahie cannot lead the territory due to his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.

"The honorable Andrew A. Fahie has lost the moral authority to be able to lead the Virgin Islands," Wheatley said. "He cannot lead the people of the Virgin Islands any longer."

Members of House of Assembly were discussing the proposal during a session on Thursday.

Fahie, 51, was arrested at a Miami airport along with the managing director of the territory's Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard, according to a complaint by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A commission of inquiry last week said the British Virgin Islands House of Assembly and its constitution should be suspended due to systematic dishonesty in governance, a proposal that would effectively leave the territory governed from London.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed in MiamiEditing by Matthew Lewis)

By Brian Ellsworth and Zarrin Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pGerman foreign minister will visit Ukraine shortly, chancellor says
RE
01:15pU.S. DOJ to tackle discriminatory impacts of pollution
RE
01:14pBoeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, sources say
RE
01:14pBernie Sanders slams Amazon.com chairman at Senate hearing
RE
01:13pBanco BPM lower loan writedown, revenue rise land profit beat
RE
01:10pBANK OF AMERICA : consumer spending on cards up from 2021 across all income groups
RE
01:08pUK convenience chain McColl's says it could fall into administration
RE
01:07pArmed robbers strike Chanel jewellery store in Paris and flee on motorbikes
RE
01:01pBritish Virgin Islands acting premier proposes no-confidence vote on Fahie
RE
12:56pRising oil prices buy Iran time in nuclear talks, officials say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 bln takeover -source

HOT NEWS