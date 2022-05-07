Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome -Russia

05/07/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Roscosmos space agency Director General Rogozin is seen before President Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow

(Reuters) -British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who specialises in remote and sometimes dangerous parts of the world, has been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin said in an online post that Rich - whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has 3.53 million followers - and Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan.

Local authorities were determining "the exact level of participation in illegal activities" by the pair, said Rogozin, who posted photos of Rich's visa and Tseliupa's passport. Some of Rich's videos feature a woman called Alina but it was not immediately clear whether she and Tseliupa were the same person.

The most recent video on Rich's channel was filmed in Syria and posted on April 24. In an Instagram post last week, Rich said "Syrian suntan and back in a country with Soviet mosaics" but did not specify where he was.

In London, Britain's foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment.

Baikonur, once a closed Soviet city, is now open to tourists who apply for permission from Roscosmos. It lies in the steppe around 1,100 km (680 miles) southwest of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

(Reporting by David LjunggrenEditing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pFervour in Philippines as election campaign reaches climax
RE
03:03pFervour in Philippines as election campaign reaches climax
RE
02:41pUkraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
RE
02:32pSinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win
RE
02:32pSinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win
RE
02:29pBritish YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome -Russia
RE
02:22pSinn Fein secures largest number of seats in Northern Ireland parliament
RE
02:07pChinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says CIA director
RE
02:00pBerlin authorities looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media
RE
01:12pGrim search in blown-out Havana hotel, death toll at 26
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage u..
3Third Point's Loeb praises Shell moves, sticks by calls for breakup
4UK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 billion merger - Sky News
5Egypt has harvested more than 700,000 feddans of wheat this season -off..

HOT NEWS