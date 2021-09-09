Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British airline easyJet to raise $1.7 bln, rejected bid offer

09/09/2021 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet said on Thursday it would raise 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in a fully underwritten rights issue to fund its pandemic recovery, and added it had recently rejected a takeover offer.

The company said it had rejected an all-share takeover approach which it believed fundamentally undervalued the company. It said the potential bidder had since stated that it was no longer interested in a deal.

EasyJet said that the rights issue presented the company with a strategic opportunity because it planned to use the new funds not just to strengthen its balance sheet, but to take advantage of growth opportunities that arise from the expected recovery in Europe's aviation market over the coming years.

It wants to steal market share from legacy carriers like British Airways-owner IAG, once a rumoured suitor of easyJet, and Air France-KLM as they restructure their short-haul operations.

Under the rights issue, shareholders will be able to buy 31 new shares for every 47 existing shares at a price of 410 pence each, a 35.8% discount on the theoretical ex-rights price of 638 pence per share on Sept. 8, easyJet said.

The rights issue is underwritten by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale.

It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility.

($1 = 0.7264 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.64% 3.921 Real-time Quote.-23.42%
AIRBUS SE -0.33% 113.72 Real-time Quote.26.67%
BNP PARIBAS -1.53% 53.5 Real-time Quote.24.12%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.07% 9.66 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
EASYJET PLC 1.70% 791.2 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.14% 153.1 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -2.11% 26.27 Real-time Quote.54.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aFunding Circle names new CEO as it swings to profit
RE
02:48aNikkei falls from 6-month peak on virus-led slowdown worries
RE
02:48aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocurrency firms
RE
02:45aBritish airline easyJet to raise $1.7 billion, rejected bid offer
RE
02:45aBritish airline easyJet to raise $1.7 bln, rejected bid offer
RE
02:43aUK's Computacenter sees chip supply shortages until 2022
RE
02:42aThai consumer mood at record low in August on tighter restrictions
RE
02:38aPhilippines to weather tighter financial conditions -central bank governor
RE
02:36aProfit at bid target Morrisons falls 37% on COVID hit
RE
02:32aThai consumer mood at record low in August on tighter restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS
3LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
4Chinese gaming stocks tumble after regulators summon firms
5U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product

HOT NEWS