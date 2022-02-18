Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British bank Natwest cuts lending to oil and gas sector

02/18/2022 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage for NatWest bank in London

(Corrects to clarify companies set to lose future funding, paragraphs 7,8)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Natwest cut lending to clients in the oil and gas sector by 21% in 2021 and aims to limit it further as part of efforts to decarbonise its loan book and reach net-zero emissions, it said on Friday.

Financial firms around the world are increasingly committing to the net-zero target as part of efforts to contain global warming, although most have yet to put firm plans in place, particularly over the shorter-term.

The figures were announced in the first update by Natwest since it warned in 2020 it planned to cut off financing for larger oil and gas companies if they failed to have a credible plan to transition to net-zero.

Natwest said its lending to oil and gas companies fell a fifth to 3.25 billion pounds ($4.43 billion) last year, and total lending to the sector now made up 0.7% of its total loan book.

"Finance is a key enabler in the drive to Net Zero and we are acting to ensure that we are helping to end the most harmful activity while championing climate solutions and accelerating the speed of transition to the zero-carbon economy," Chief Executive Alison Rose said in a statement.

The bank said it was further restricting lending, and from Jan. 1 would only lend to upstream oil and gas companies where the majority of their financed assets are UK-based, and where the company reports emissions by end-2023.

A review of large oil and gas companies and those with more than 15% of their activities in thermal or lignite coal, including mining, power generation and trading, which together accounted for 1.4 billion pounds in financing, found many did not have a good enough climate transition plan.

As a result, the bank said it would stop lending and underwriting to firms accounting for 967 million pounds of the total.

The climate update was issued alongside the lender's full-year results, which showed a jump in pretax profit to 4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

(This story corrects to clarify companies set to lose future funding, paragraphs 7,8)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.26% 90.8 Delayed Quote.20.02%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -3.04% 232.9923 Delayed Quote.6.47%
WTI -2.29% 89.499 Delayed Quote.22.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aEuropean gas storage levels survive winter but summer refilling looms
RE
06:27aStorm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, warning issued for London
RE
06:27aStorm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, warning issued for London
RE
06:27aGermany, France stand by 2023 tax reform deadline
RE
06:23aDeere lifts annual profit outlook on strong farm equipment demand
RE
06:22aU.N. pact may restrict plastic production. Big Oil aims to stop it
RE
06:18aBritish bank Natwest cuts lending to oil and gas sector
RE
06:17aGovernors' races in 'blue wall' states carry high stakes for voting rights
RE
06:16aDuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 billion to Celanese
RE
06:16aDuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 bln to Celanese
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Share futures jump, gold slips on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
3Production caps curb growth at luxury handbag maker Hermes
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS