Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

British coal mine decision delayed amid political turmoil

07/07/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government decision on whether to allow a new coal mine in Cumbria, northwest England, has been delayed amid political turmoil which saw the minister responsible for the relevant department sacked by the prime minister on Wednesday evening.

On a calamitous day for British politics on Wednesday, with several ministers resigning in protest over Boris Johnson's tenure, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, was fired. Johnson is expected to announce his resignation as prime minister on Thursday, a source said.

Gove was expected to announce on Thursday whether or not the mine, being developed by privately owned West Cumbria Mining and which seeks to extract coking coal for the steel industry, should go ahead.

Environmental group Friends of the Earth, which had been campaigning against the mine had previously been notified by the government a decision should be made by July 7.

"Regrettably, Planning Ministers will not be in a position to publish a decision by this date," the department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said in a letter to Friends of the Earth and seen by Reuters.

"There's no justifying new coal and all the evidence is stacked against the mine: it'll increase carbon emissions and its market is already declining as steelmakers move to greener production," Tony Bosworth, coal campaigner at Friends of the Earth said in a statement.

Britain has a climate target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and the government's independent climate advisers, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), had warned allowing the mine would make reaching this target more difficult.

West Cumbria Mining has said the project will have local benefits and create around 500 jobs.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation drops to 13.2% in June -CAPMAS
RE
06:12aPound, UK Stocks Gain Even as Political Uncertainty Rises
DJ
06:11aAfrica CDC says it has signed MOU with Pfizer for COVID pill
RE
06:04aPhilippines central bank governor says ready to raise rates by 50 bps in Aug
RE
06:04aJapanese artist who created "Yu-Gi-Oh!" found dead in the sea - media
RE
06:04aShanghai back on alert as China battles COVID outbreaks
RE
06:03aWhy a wave of social media ads may signal a potential DeSantis White House run
RE
05:55aBritish coal mine decision delayed amid political turmoil
RE
05:52aKREMLIN ON BORIS JOHNSON : we don't like him either
RE
05:49aUK continues to have functioning government, minister tells parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
2Merck in advanced talks to buy Seagen in $40-billion deal - WSJ
3King Dollar stands tall as recession fears churn global markets
4German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 15%
5THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS